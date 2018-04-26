Goodell suggests some clarity will be coming next week on helmet rule

Getty Images

Next week’s safety summit will focus on more potential changes to the kickoff. It also will include an effort to begin the process of explaining the league’s new helmet rule.

As passed unanimously last month, the rule generally prohibits the lowering of the helmet to initiate contact. Specifics, however, have been very scarce, leading some to wonder whether it will dramatically change the game, if applied broadly and literally.

Appearing on NFL Network as part of its pre-draft coverage, Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the new rule.

“This isn’t a play that should be in the game,” Goodell told Rich Eisen. “It’s a dangerous act. It’s not coached. It should not be part of our game. It doesn’t change the game, other than the safety of our players. So I’ve encouraged everyone to let’s wait and see and make sure it’s explained to you rather than hearing one sentence about what the rule is and let us make sure we show you tape, make sure we explain what we’re trying to accomplish, and I think the coaches will do a great job with that.”

That answer strongly implies that the NFL already knows how the rule is going to be enforced, that the NFL is for whatever reason keeping that information concealed, and that the league hopes at the appropriate time to get the players and any others who may be questioning the wisdom of the rule to buy in. That process starts at next week’s safety summit.

“We have a meeting next week where there’s going to be a great deal of discussion, we have several coaches and others coming in to talk about how we’re going to coach it and how we’re going to teach it,” Goodell said. “So that we’re talking the same language and make sure we’re doing this consistently.”

That all sounds good in concept, but the chronic lack of detail continues to give the new helmet rule an ominous feel. Why not be more transparent? The proposed change was deliberately hidden from the media and suddenly announced after it was a done deal, and no one in any position of influence has said anything to shed any light on how far it will go and how much it will change the game.

As previously explained, the rule could dramatically change the running game, making it more of an outside approach and less of an inside attack. Which could dramatically change draft strategies tonight, tomorrow, and Saturday.