Greg Olsen finally gets his new deal

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has waited patiently for a new contract from the team. He finally has gotten it.

Per a league source, Olsen has signed a two-year extension with the Panthers. It’s worth $8.55 million per year. Incentives, per the source, can push the value to $10.05 million per year.

Olsen was due to make $6.75 million in 2018, based on salary and workout bonus. The total value at signing of the new deal is $7.95 million per year.

The new deal also means that Olsen won’t be leaving the Panthers to join the Monday Night Football broadcast or any other TV booth, at least for now.

A first-round pick way back in 2007, Olsen spent four years with the Bears. This will be his eighth with the Panthers.