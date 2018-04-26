Jaguars draft Taven Bryan with the 29th pick

Getty Images

The Jaguars continued to add pieces to a talented young defense.

With the 29th pick, the Jaguars took Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

Bryan is still a very raw prospect, but the Jaguars had a pretty good line to begin with and he can learn from some veterans such as Calais Campbell.

Bryan gives them the potential for another disruptive interior rusher, as he has rare athletic ability for a player his size, who is still developing as a player since he only started for one year at Florida.