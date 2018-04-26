Jeff Garcia withdraws from role at NFL draft

Getty Images

Jeff Garcia, who first announced on Twitter that he would call the Buccaneers’ third-round draft pick on Friday night, then proclaimed that he “could care less” about the draft when told that the Buccaneers don’t have a third-round pick, has pulled out of the proceedings.

Although the NFL said it hoped Garcia would come to the event regardless of whether or not the Bucs actually had a pick for him to announce, Garcia wrote on Twitter that he sees no point.

“I took myself out,” Garcia wrote. “There’s not a pick & there’s not time for me to just hang out, Dad first. Proud of my time as a Buc, love the fans. I left everything on the field for that team, broken nose, broken back, a NFC South Div Title. No regrets. Hope that they have a great draft.”

Garcia also seemed to think that media coverage of his “could care less” remark painted him unfairly, writing, “the media grabs only what they see as controversial and exploits it without any repercussions.”

The 48-year-old Garcia was undrafted coming out of San Jose State in 1994 and initially went to the Canadian Football League before signing with the 49ers, where he became a Pro Bowler. He later played for the Browns, Lions and Eagles before going to the Buccaneers and having another Pro Bowl season in 2007.