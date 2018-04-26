Jerry Jones on prospect of setting draft attendance record: It’s our open house

Getty Images

The Cowboys expect 270,000 fans to attend the three-day Draft Experience, which would break Philadelphia’s record from last year by 20,000.

Jones finally got a Chamber of Commerce day in Arlington after bad weather marred several previous big events, helping his cause.

“It really is meaningful,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of setting an attendance record. “But the nature of where it will be is important. It’s at our stadium, and so to have that many people participate and be involved over a three-day period . . . is a big part of what we’re about, which is our stadium and then the activity of the draft, is just a way to have open house. And all of that is good. It’s good for football; it’s good for the NFL; and it’s good for the Dallas Cowboys. This is a triumph to get to do this.”

The NFL’s draft lottery for free tickets set a record, and with a capacity of 108,000 each day at the Draft Experience outside the stadium. The “end-zone theater” inside seats around 25,000 fans.

“Who could’ve ever believed that it would evolve into where it is today, with its visibility and the interest in the many different storylines and many different aspects of it,” Jones said. “Well, in every minute of it, we not only are getting to be the locale — Dallas, Texas — what we think and believe of the way we think of football in this area, but the Cowboys, we’re sitting here as a tremendous player on this stage. Then, we’re getting to be involved as some of the main characters that are involved in it. So all of it just speaks to a great way to, if you will, talk or participate in what NFL has become. Now to incorporate a stadium — which is a first — and to incorporate our stadium and have it have that kind of stage along with it, this is quite a show with a lot of interest and — and by the way, there’s some pretty meaningful things going on in really building these NFL teams through the draft. That’s a mouthful, but we take this as a triumph, if you will, for our stadium — AT&T Stadium — the Cowboys and our organization, to get to have that draft here. It’s important. No, it’s not the Super Bowl, but it is a part of what makes, really in its own way, the Super Bowl special.”