Josh Allen: I’m a different person than I was six years ago

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen’s old tweets were a major story on Thursday and Allen was asked about them on his way into the first round of the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium.

Allen did an interview with Suzy Kolber of ESPN about tweets from his high school years that featured racially insensitive language. Allen was apologetic about the tweets and said he is “a different person than I was six years ago.”

“If you look back at it, I didn’t write a lot of those words,” Allen said. “Obviously we were young and dumb. I was 15, 16 years old at the time. I never realized that could hurt me down the line.”

Kolber asked what Allen meant about not writing the words. Allen said there were retweets and that he and his friends would take each others phones to “write really dumb stuff” on social media. Allen said he owned the tweets, however, and said that he hoped his experience would send a message to younger kids about their own online presence.

Allen was also asked about looking back at his account. He said he did so in January and “nothing really popped up.”

“To my knowledge, some of those tweets were deleted and somebody had those waiting to screenshot and post,” Allen said.

Allen will face more questions about those tweets from those inside and outside his future NFL team. We’ll find out what team that will be at some point on Thursday night.