Josh Rosen “pissed off” to be fourth quarterback picked

AP

As of Wednesday, Josh Rosen didn’t care who went where. As of Thursday, he does.

Rosen told Ed Werder of Westwood One after being picked 10th overall that Rosen is “pissed off” to be the fourth quarterback taken. He added that the nine players taken in front of him were “mistakes.”

It’s a far cry from simply wanting to be on a team again, but if it gives Rosen extra motivation, so be it.

Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Josh Allen made history by being the first quartet of quarterbacks ever taken within the first 10 picks in any draft.