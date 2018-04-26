Lions take Frank Ragnow at No. 20

Getty Images

The Lions need help on the offensive line. And they’ve gotten it.

Arkansas center Frank Ragnow is the 20th overall pick in the draft.

It’s the first pick of the Bob Quinn/Matt Patricia pairing, part of an ongoing effort to put the kind of blockers in place who will help protect quarterback Matthew Stafford and, in turn, unlock a running game that hasn’t had a 100-yard rusher in years.

Toward that end, the Lions could use running backs. But they have plenty of time to find one in later rounds of the draft.