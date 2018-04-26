Minkah Fitzpatrick’s window: No. 4 to No. 15

Getty Images

For every player who expects to be drafted tonight, it’s important to know the window in which he may be taken. Former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick knows his.

Appearing on Thursday’s PFT Live, Fitzpatrick said that his high is No. 5 (the Broncos) and his low is No. 14 (Green Bay). Based on the PFT/PFT Live/#PFPTM/@PFTPMPosse mock draft, Fitzpatrick will go No. 13 to Washington.

Knowing the floor is critical, and that’s one of the most important jobs for the agent of a first-round prospect. The best agents know how to track down the high and the low, and they provide a candid, honest assessment of the worst-case scenario to the client.

For Fitzpatrick, there’s a chance he’s closer to the best-case scenario. His college coach, Nick Saban, has argued that Fitzpatrick should be a top-five pick.

Within the next 12 hours or so, Fitzpatrick will know, his agent will know, and the rest of us will know where one of the best players in college football will start his NFL career.