Odell Beckham participates in individual drills

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly won’t “set foot on a field” without a contract extension.

Define foot. And define field.

Beckham set foot on a field on Thursday, participating in individual drills. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com has posted video of Beckham wearing a helmet and running a pass route with another player covering him.

It’s not high intensity, it’s not full speed. But it’s Beckham wearing a helmet and catching a football after setting foot on a field.

The real question is whether he’ll show up and participate when it’s time to have team drills during OTAs and whether he’ll participate in training camp without getting a new contract.