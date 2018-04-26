Packers trade up to select Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander with 18th pick

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers traded back up in the first round to select Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander with the 18th overall pick.

It wouldn’t be an NFL Draft without the Seahawks trading back from their first selection. It was almost a certainty given Seattle’s lack of any day two picks due to trades for Sheldon Richardson and Duane Brown last year. After Green Bay moved back from No. 14 overall to No. 27 overall in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, the Packers moved back up to get a cornerback early in the draft for a second straight year.

Packers took Washington cornerback Kevin King with the first pick of the second round last season and Alexander adds another young corner to their defense.

Green Bay received No. 18 and a seventh-round pick, No. 248, from Seattle to move up nine spots and get Alexander. The Seahawks received the No 27 overall pick, the No. 76 overall pick in the third round and a sixth-round pick, No. 186 overall. Seattle wouldn’t have had a selection until the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round if they had stayed put and made a selection.