Panthers take D.J. Moore with the 24th pick

Getty Images

Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith referred to Maryland’s D.J. Moore as his “spirit animal” during the NFL Network broadcast.

So the Panthers had to take him.

The Panthers took the Maryland wideout with the 24th overall pick, making him the first wide receiver taken after a run on interior linemen.

Having Smith-like production would be all the Panthers could ever hope for, as their receiving corps is in a state of flux.

They traded for Torrey Smith and signed Jarius Wright in free agency to supplement Devin Funchess, but Moore gives them a player with game-breaking potential. He ran a 4.42-second 40 at the combine, and they didn’t have that kind of deep speed.