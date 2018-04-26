Pat Shurmur: “Terrific” to see Odell Beckham out there

AP

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham isn’t back to full health yet, but he was feeling well enough to get on the field in a helmet to catch some passes at Thursday’s practice.

Those reps weren’t much, but they were the latest step in the right direction for Beckham after last October’s season-ending ankle injury.

“It’s terrific,” Shurmur said. “We all know what a great player he is. He is making progress to getting fully cleared. You can see he looks lively and is involved. He is taking all the mental reps that he can. It is great.”

Shurmur said it is “hard to tell” when Beckham might progress to a larger practice workload. The Giants start OTAs on May 21 and have another three-day minicamp in mid-June.