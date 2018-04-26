Patriots take Isaiah Wynn with 23rd overall pick

Getty Images

The Patriots made their first first-round selection since 2015 on Thursday night and it was a move to bolster their offensive line.

Isaiah Wynn became the second Georgia player selected in the first round when the Patriots made him the 23rd overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft.

Wynn played left guard and left tackle in Athens and the Patriots have an opening at the latter spot after Nate Solder headed to the Giants as a free agent this offseason. He’ll work with offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia and compete with a variety of other players as New England puts together its line for 2018. Showing the ability to keep Tom Brady on his feet would help him emerge from that competition with playing time.

The Patriots are set to be back on the board with the 31st pick of the first round. They acquired this pick when they traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Rams.