Patriots take Sony Michel at 31

Getty Images

The Patriots wanted to add a running back in the draft, and they did in on the first night.

With the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Patriots have selected Georgia running back Sony Michel.

A thin and speedy runner, Michel is a big-play threat who’s also surprisingly good at pass blocking for a man his size, which should endear him to Tom Brady. At Georgia last year, Michel averaged a whopping 7.9 yards per carry, picking up 1,227 yards on 156 carries.

The Patriots’ leading rusher last year, Dion Lewis, is now a Titan. Michel may take Lewis’s place in New England’s offense.