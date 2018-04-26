Paul Perkins had surgery on pectoral injury

Getty Images

One of many things we’ll be waiting to learn on Thursday night is whether or not the Giants will be drafting running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick.

Their decision is unlikely to be influenced by the immediate availability of running back Paul Perkins, although there is an issue on that front. Perkins has been sitting out of minicamp this week with his arm in a sling due to a pectoral injury and it looks like he’ll be out a little longer.

According to multiple reports, Perkins needed to have surgery on the injury and there’s no timeline for when he’s expected to be back to football activities. Perkins suffered the injury working out on his own before the Giants’ offseason program got underway this month.

Perkins had 112 carried and 15 catches during his rookie season, but saw his usage drop to 49 overall offensive touches in 2017. Jonathan Stewart and Wayne Gallman are the other experienced backs on the Giants roster.