Getty Images

History tells us that half of the players drafted tonight will end up doing not much more in the NFL than anyone who has never played in the NFL. So who will the best players of the bunch be?

That was the subject of Thursday’s PFT Live draft.

For a change, I won the toss. As usual, I dominated Chris Simms and his $300 haircut. Better luck next time, pretty boy.

Next time probably comes on Friday, when we come up with another idea for another PFT Live draft.