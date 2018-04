Getty Images

The Raiders traded down with the Cardinals, who took a former UCLA quarterback. Oakland, with Arizona’s pick, has now taken a former UCLA tackle.

Kolton Miller is the 15th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Miller, if he plays well, will enhance an offensive line that would benefit from enhanced performance after a 2017 season that was disappointing across the board.

He becomes the first pick for Jon Gruden in his return to football after a nine-year absence.