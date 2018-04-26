Raiders waive Darius Latham

Getty Images

The Raiders have waived defensive tackle Darius Latham, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Latham, 23, played two games last season, making seven tackles. He was on the field for 56 defensive snaps and 20 on special teams.

He served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy last season, earning reinstatement November 13. The Raiders made him inactive for three games before cutting him.

Oakland signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

He played in 14 games with two starts in 2016 with the Raiders.