Ravens trade up to take Lamar Jackson with last pick of first round

Getty Images

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson became the fifth quarterback to be selected in the first round on Thursday night as the Baltimore Ravens moved up in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to select Jackson with the final pick of day one.

The Ravens were one of a few teams that hosted Jackson for a visit during the draft process and he serves as a possible successor to Joe Flacco eventually.

Jackson joins Baker Mayfield (No. 1, Cleveland), Sam Darnold (No. 3 NY Jets), Josh Allen (No. 7, Buffalo) and Josh Rosen (No.10, Arizona) as the quarterbacks to be picked in the first round. Getting Jackson in the first round will allow Baltimore to have a fifth-year option on Jackson, which the team wouldn’t have had outside the first round.

The Ravens sent the 52nd overall pick in the second round, 125th pick in the fourth round and a 2019 second-round pick to the Eagles to move up 20 spots and grab Jackson. Baltimore also received a fourth-round pick, No. 132 overall, back from Philadelphia in the swap.