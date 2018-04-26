Ravens trade up to take Lamar Jackson with last pick of first round

April 26, 2018
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson became the fifth quarterback to be selected in the first round on Thursday night as the Baltimore Ravens moved up in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to select Jackson with the final pick of day one.

The Ravens were one of a few teams that hosted Jackson for a visit during the draft process and he serves as a possible successor to Joe Flacco eventually.

Jackson joins Baker Mayfield (No. 1, Cleveland), Sam Darnold (No. 3 NY Jets), Josh Allen (No. 7, Buffalo) and Josh Rosen (No.10, Arizona) as the quarterbacks to be picked in the first round. Getting Jackson in the first round will allow Baltimore to have a fifth-year option on Jackson, which the team wouldn’t have had outside the first round.

The Ravens sent the 52nd overall pick in the second round, 125th pick in the fourth round and a 2019 second-round pick to the Eagles to move up 20 spots and grab Jackson. Baltimore also received a fourth-round pick, No. 132 overall, back from Philadelphia in the swap.

12 responses to "Ravens trade up to take Lamar Jackson with last pick of first round

  3. Flaccos contract doesnt have guarantees after this year. Hes going to be on thin ice the next couple of years. Itll be a good pick if Jackson can develop while backing up Flacco then they have him under control cheap for a few years and will have a lot of relief from a Flacco release. Not a bad pick, they gave up alot but they do get that option year.

  5. Great fit, needed to go somewhere where he didn’t have to start right away. Getting mentored by RG3 will also help, as he was an explosive player that could’ve benefited from learning to protect himself and will be able to get through to Lamar better from a relatability standpoint. Good work on your final first round, Ozzie.

  6. looked like he was frustrated he didn’t get picked earlier instead of just being happyhappy?

  8. As happy as I was seeing Lamar Jackson holding up a Ravens 1 jersey, the BEST sight of the night, hands down, was seeing Ryan Shazier walking. Keep grinding, Ryan, and hope to see you on the field in 2019.

  11. Hopefully RG3 will mentor and teach him NOT to run so much and get hit so often since RG3 knows how devastating those injuries have been to his career.

  12. Idk if Flacco survives the season as the starter. I know, guaranteed money this year, wtv, but if the most electrifying player in college football can translate some of that success to the pros, who’s to say they don’t bubble wrap him on the bencheck and sign another qb to backup lamar.

    You’re right. Thatll never happen, ozzie riding w flacco for one more shot.

