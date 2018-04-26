Reading the tea leaves of Khan’s effort to buy Wembley Stadium

Getty Images

The low-hanging, knee-jerk reaction to the news that Jaguars owner Shad Khan has made an offer to buy Wembley Stadium is that the Jaguars inevitably will be permanently relocating to London. That conclusion ignores the reality that Khan has shown a real commitment to Jacksonville in the seven years since he bought the team, despite the fact that he now consistently exports one home game per year to England.

But the move could indeed create some awkward complications between Jacksonville and the Jaguars, eventually. At some point the stadium in which the Jaguars play will require major upgrades or replacement. If/when the Jaguars try to get public money for such construction, some politicians undoubtedly will say, “You bought a stadium in London. Pay for your own stadium here.”

While the message may not be quite so blunt and direct, the argument that billionaires who own sports teams can afford their own stadiums takes on a higher level of persuasiveness when one of those billionaires already has purchased his own stadium. Depending on the prevailing political realities at the time a renovated/new stadium is needed in Jacksonville, an impasse could emerge over the availability and amount of taxpayer funds. The fact that Khan owns a stadium into which he could instantly move the team gives him plenty of leverage for breaking the impasse in his favor.

That’s not a prediction or a warning or anything other than an acknowledgement of the reality that Khan, if the sale goes through, will become the only person who owns an NFL-ready stadium that isn’t the primary home stadium of the NFL team he owns.