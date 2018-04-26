Reading the tea leaves of Khan’s effort to buy Wembley Stadium

The low-hanging, knee-jerk reaction to the news that Jaguars owner Shad Khan has made an offer to buy Wembley Stadium is that the Jaguars inevitably will be permanently relocating to London. That conclusion ignores the reality that Khan has shown a real commitment to Jacksonville in the seven years since he bought the team, despite the fact that he now consistently exports one home game per year to England.

But the move could indeed create some awkward complications between Jacksonville and the Jaguars, eventually. At some point the stadium in which the Jaguars play will require major upgrades or replacement. If/when the Jaguars try to get public money for such construction, some politicians undoubtedly will say, “You bought a stadium in London. Pay for your own stadium here.”

While the message may not be quite so blunt and direct, the argument that billionaires who own sports teams can afford their own stadiums takes on a higher level of persuasiveness when one of those billionaires already has purchased his own stadium. Depending on the prevailing political realities at the time a renovated/new stadium is needed in Jacksonville, an impasse could emerge over the availability and amount of taxpayer funds. The fact that Khan owns a stadium into which he could instantly move the team gives him plenty of leverage for breaking the impasse in his favor.

That’s not a prediction or a warning or anything other than an acknowledgement of the reality that Khan, if the sale goes through, will become the only person who owns an NFL-ready stadium that isn’t the primary home stadium of the NFL team he owns.

  1. Billionaires can afford their own stadium — nobody disputes that. The question is: How will you convince the billionaire to build their stadium in your city?

  2. 700 million dollars is a lot of money for a stadium that be used for one game a year. It reminds me of the portable generator I paid 1200 bucks for 3 years ago and have used it twice.

  3. While the city is likely to make that argument, it is not likely to make a difference.

    Wembley is a legendary place. It has real value on its own. Football fans sing about going to Wembley in May.

    Nobody is going to go to sing about going to Jacksonville.

    Wembley hosts other things besides a football game. And yes, I also believe it’s for leverage because the day is coming sooner rather than later he will ask for a new stadium in Jax. If they say no, the NFL who already wants a team in London will have a team owner who also owns a stadium there. To say he will have all the leverage is an understatement.

    Not saying I like it. Just saying what is.

    Wembley Stadium isn’t used for one game a year. It hosts all kinds of soccer, including a championship series if I recall. Pretty sure it’s the home stadium for one of those teams (I am not a soccer fan). It also hosts concerts and such. And since I think it was built for more than Khan is paying for it, it’s a seriously good investment, NFL aside.

    That said, good perspective Florio. I think the questions have little to do with the Jags and everything to do with the future of these negotiations. Kind of like Kirk Cousins’ contract has little to do with his actual talent and everything to do with the sanity or lack thereof of guaranteeing NFL contracts 100%.

  9. I think you can at least say it’d mean Jags playing a London game or 2 on a permanent basis. Given the huge Wembley stadium sells out hours after games get listed while Jax struggles to half fill at home, plus all the extra UK marketing, from a business standpoint Wembley has legs for as long as the NFL has interest in England. And bear in mind nex-gen supersonic passenger jets are due back in the air in just 5yrs time.

    Btw – some (eg Peter King) falsely claimed Wembley doesn’t really “sell out” because the lowest tiers are tarped. But that’s because soccer seating goes right down to field level because no one is on the sidelines, whereas for gridiron those lowest half dozen Wembley rows would be far too low for people to see over the teams on the sidelines. I know – I watched every WLAF London Monarchs home game there.

  10. The NFL nets $13-15 BILLION per year. The NFL should buy or build its own stadiums. There is no reason the taxpayer should foot the bill for stadiums. These billionaires are just welfare queens and you, the taxpayer, let them have full access to your wallet.

