Report: Broncos plotting a jump to No. 2

Getty Images

It’s about to get good.

Before the draft starts, trade talk is just that. Once picks are on the clock, it gets real.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Broncos are contemplating a move from No. 5 to No. 2, ostensibly to take a quarterback. The question becomes which quarterback they’d take.

The next question becomes what it would mean for veteran Case Keenum (who has a two-year deal) and 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch (who has two years left on his rookie deal).

So, basically, instead of the Giants taking the replacement for Eli Manning, the Broncos would be getting the eventual replacement for Peyton.

While that may not make cornerback Chris Harris Jr. happy or make coach Vance Joseph think he has a better chance to win enough games to save his job this year, the right choice could lay the foundation for long-term success.