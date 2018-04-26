Report: Bryan Bulaga refused Packers’ request to take a pay cut

Getty Images

Last month Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga said he hadn’t heard anything from the team about wanting him to take a pay cut. It appears that has changed.

Longtime Packers reporter Bob McGinn reports that the Packers attempted to get Bulaga to take a pay cut, but Bulaga and his agents refused and no progress was made on any talks.

Bulaga is set to count $7.9 million against the Packers’ salary cap this year, and he missed most of last season with an ankle injury and a torn ACL. So it’s no surprise that the Packers would love to lower that cap number.

But for now it appears that Bulaga, who has two years left on his deal, won’t play ball. We’ll see whether anything changes if the Packers draft a potential successor to Bulaga tonight.