Report: Dolphins told Ryan Tannehill he’ll start if they draft a first-round QB

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
The Dolphins are sufficiently interested in drafting a first-round quarterback that they’re doing some damage control with their current quarterback.

As they consider the possibility of taking a quarterback, and perhaps even moving into the top 10 to get one, the Dolphins told Ryan Tannehill that they’re committed to him as their starting quarterback in 2018 even if they draft another quarterback, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Realistically, however, if the Dolphins draft a first-round quarterback, their actions say they’re ready to move on from Tannehill. Although Tannehill could start another season with a rookie behind him, just as Alex Smith did in Kansas City last year, it would signal that Tannehill is on the way out, just as Smith was traded by Kansas City this year.

Whether a quarterback falls to the Dolphins at No. 11, or whether they move up to get one, the mere fact that they have to assure Tannehill he’s their starter in 2018 suggests that there’s a good chance he won’t be their starter in 2019.

  3. I’m assuming competition amongst highly paid professional athletes is a bad thing… No wonder they can’t out of their own way.

  4. Why do teams cuddle their QBS like this? Tannehill is an average QB at best and the Dolphins would be well within their rights to move on from him. So even if the guy they draft is better than Tannehill (won’t be hard) they’ll railroad their team just to avoid hurting his feelings? Ah. The ultimate meritocracy

  6. Tannehill seems like a good dude, but he’s an average quarterback on what will be a terrible football team this year. GM needs to be dangling him as trade bait right now. I mean, he’s probably better than Blake Bortles.

  9. It doesn’t seem to me that Tannehill ever really established himself as the long-term starter anyway. Once the new starter is in place, people will forget Tannehill was ever there. They’re still trying to replace Marino.

  10. Dolphins have a ton of issues and needs, last time Tannehill played he was pretty good. Meanwhile our linebackers, pass rush, and tight end play has been awful. Drafting a QB does nothing to help out one of the leagues worse defenses.

    Keep Tannehill as if Case Keenum, Nick Foles, and Blake Bortles can make conference finals….Tannehill can too without an awful roster.

  11. He is an employee. As long as the checks keep clearing he will do as told. The Dolphins should do what they believe is best for the Dolphins. No need to give this guy more consideration than his average to below-average play has earned him.

  12. So even if the Dolphins draft a QB and he outplays Tannehill in camp the Dolphins have already agreed to start Tannehill anyway?

  13. This Bronco fan would like to see a trade with the fins, but they don’t have much capital. it would probably take two firsts, including next years. If they can’t play the guy they trade for, it doesn’t look like they’d have a good record this year and would therefore be in worse shape next year.

  14. Either that or they are trying to get a team to jump them and/or trade with them.

    For say the Cardinals, it might be used to get them to trade with Miami.

    For say the Bills, it might be trying to get a division rival to spend draft capital to trade up for a QB that might not need to spend, thus weakening them by the Bills having less picks for other positions.

  16. they are drafting a quarterback because Jay Cutler couldn’t get them to the playoffs when their starter was hurt, and Tannehill has not been able to stay healthy.

  17. The Miami fan boys just went into meltdown. Its Tannehill 7th year, and most are hoping for a “breakout year”.

