Report: Dolphins told Ryan Tannehill he’ll start if they draft a first-round QB

Getty Images

The Dolphins are sufficiently interested in drafting a first-round quarterback that they’re doing some damage control with their current quarterback.

As they consider the possibility of taking a quarterback, and perhaps even moving into the top 10 to get one, the Dolphins told Ryan Tannehill that they’re committed to him as their starting quarterback in 2018 even if they draft another quarterback, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Realistically, however, if the Dolphins draft a first-round quarterback, their actions say they’re ready to move on from Tannehill. Although Tannehill could start another season with a rookie behind him, just as Alex Smith did in Kansas City last year, it would signal that Tannehill is on the way out, just as Smith was traded by Kansas City this year.

Whether a quarterback falls to the Dolphins at No. 11, or whether they move up to get one, the mere fact that they have to assure Tannehill he’s their starter in 2018 suggests that there’s a good chance he won’t be their starter in 2019.