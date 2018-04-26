Report: Gareon Conley sued by sexual assault accuser

Getty Images

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was accused of sexual assault by a woman in Cleveland shortly before being drafted in the first round last year and strongly denied the accusation before authorities opted not to pursue charges against him.

Conley’s reportedly still dealing with other legal issues related to the matter, however. TMZ reports that Conley faces a civil lawsuit from his accuser.

The suit contends Conley “sexually assaulted, battered and raped” the woman at a Cleveland hotel after meeting her in a bar earlier in the night. The woman claims she “sustained serious physical, psychological, emotional and mental injuries” as a result of Conley’s actions and is seeking an undisclosed amount of compensatory and punitive damages. Conley’s management group and the hotel are also defendants in the lawsuit.

Injuries limited Conley to two games after he was drafted with the 24th overall pick last year.