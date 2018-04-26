Report: Jets will take Josh Rosen over Sam Darnold if both are on the board

Posted by Charean Williams on April 26, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Jets are expected to select Josh Rosen over Sam Darnold if both remain on the board when it comes their turn to select at No. 3, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com reports.

It backs up a report from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports from Wednesday night that the Jets are poised to select the UCLA quarterback.

The Broncos could trade with the Giants at No. 2 to get Darnold, Zierlein adds, with the Bills more interested in Josh Allen.

Teams out of the market for a quarterback will benefit from the maneuvering by quarterback-needy teams to get one. The Bucs, Bears, 49ers and Raiders are sitting pretty at 7-10, and the Colts trade to No. 12 is looking better by the rumor.

The most surprising thing of the night might be if Darnold isn’t the first or second quarterback selected. It doesn’t seem so long ago that everyone expected him to become the first quarterback off the board.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: Jets will take Josh Rosen over Sam Darnold if both are on the board

  1. I know Darnold became Mr Guaranteed #1 because he did a pro day in the rain, but i still see the same drawbacks as before. Not a great release. Tendency to telegraph his throws. Poor ball security, both when it’s in his hand or after it’s left his hand. Solid prospect and i got nothin against him, but it seems like a month or two ago there became this narrative that he was suddenly “the safe pick” and the bonafide star of the bunch. I never understood how working out in the rain suddenly made him the can’t miss prospect.

  2. Hard to believe any of these pre-draft reports…. but this does seem like a very Jetsy thing to do. Then he’ll suffer from injuries and be out of the league in 3 years

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!