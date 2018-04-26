Report: Saints discussing a big move up in the first round

Getty Images

The Saints own the 27th overall pick in this year’s draft, but they may have a higher pick before the night is over.

New Orleans has made multiple calls about making “a big leap up” in the first round, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Typically if a team is looking to make a big leap up in the first round, that team is looking to draft a quarterback. So the Saints may think they can make a move for the heir apparent to Drew Brees.

Who would it be? It’s probably not realistic to think New Orleans could move up high enough to get Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold. Josh Allen, Josh Rosen or Lamar Jackson might be available with a pick somewhere in the range that the Saints could go up and get.

Complicating matters is that the Saints don’t have a second-round draft pick because they sent their second-round pick to the 49ers last year in exchange for a third-round pick, which they used on Alvin Kamara. So if the Saints are looking to trade up, they’d have to be willing to include their 2019 first-round pick in the deal. That would be a big investment, perhaps for a quarterback they hope can lead their franchise as long as Brees has.