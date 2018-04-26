Report: Saints discussing a big move up in the first round

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
The Saints own the 27th overall pick in this year’s draft, but they may have a higher pick before the night is over.

New Orleans has made multiple calls about making “a big leap up” in the first round, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Typically if a team is looking to make a big leap up in the first round, that team is looking to draft a quarterback. So the Saints may think they can make a move for the heir apparent to Drew Brees.

Who would it be? It’s probably not realistic to think New Orleans could move up high enough to get Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold. Josh Allen, Josh Rosen or Lamar Jackson might be available with a pick somewhere in the range that the Saints could go up and get.

Complicating matters is that the Saints don’t have a second-round draft pick because they sent their second-round pick to the 49ers last year in exchange for a third-round pick, which they used on Alvin Kamara. So if the Saints are looking to trade up, they’d have to be willing to include their 2019 first-round pick in the deal. That would be a big investment, perhaps for a quarterback they hope can lead their franchise as long as Brees has.

23 responses to “Report: Saints discussing a big move up in the first round

  3. They won’t pick a QB in the first round. They’re going all in for Brees last 2 years. Same with the Pats!

  7. I think it is a mistake. Brees is playing at what I believe is the highest level of any QB in the league right now and shows no signs of slowing down. They changed the offense last year to make it more balanced – so less yards – but he still threw for 4300 yards with a whopping 72% completion percentage, 3:1 TD:INT ratio. But the team has holes, so trading up for the “heir apparent” in this class? Not the right move there NOLA.

  9. i hope we dont. trading down from the first for more picks in the 2nd and 3rd is the better move.
    everybody in the first should be a good player, but the 2nd or 3rd is where you should make aggressive moves to get ur guy rather than settle on somebody who has a skrong likelihod of being a bum

  11. As a Saints fan, that will be very disappointing to a whole lot of the fan base if this were to happen…

  13. Sounds like team number 28 is contemplating making a move. Unless NO is going to sell their soul for the next three drafts, what could the possibly offer who I may assume is Cleveland at 4 or Denver at 5 to make such a leap.

  15. Told ya! Loomis was a blind squirrel last year in the draft. He finally found a nut, but this more proof of what a moron he is. THis is not a draft you trade up in.

  16. Lots of teams probably looking to move up for a QB to replace their aging starters. One team you haven’t heard mentioned much is the Steelers, with Big Ben never guaranteed a return each year. Between them, the Ravens, the Pats, and the saints – someone could make a move. Yeah, Flacco is only 33, but he hasn’t looked all that good for a few years now.

  18. If they would be able to get Chubb or Rosen i would fall out my chair tonight. Chubb is someone they have needed for years and to me Josh Rosen is hands down the best qb in this draft. I’d take either one in a heartbeat

  19. This is NOT the year you want to mortgage the future to find a QB. Every one of the top prospects has warts and some of them are significant.

  23. Don’t see any scenario where this would make sense for the Saints.

    The clear just-so fit is Mayfield, but there’s no way the Saints have enough to get him. I suspect the Browns will take him, but if they don’t, I suppose it’s hypothetically possible.

