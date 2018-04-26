Report: Shad Khan to buy Wembley Stadium

Getty Images

In a move that could precipitate an increased NFL presence in London, Jaguars owner Shad Khan is reportedly in talks to buy Wembley Stadium, England’s preeminent “football” field.

The Evening Standard reports that Khan has agreed to pay more than 500 million pounds ($700 million) for Wembley Stadium, which is known as the home of English soccer and has also hosted several NFL games.

The report indicates that Khan’s ownership would result in more American football games being played at Wembley, and possibly even an NFL franchise in London. Khan has repeatedly shot down talk that he wants to move the Jaguars to London, but talk persists that an NFL team could eventually be located there.

The NFL has also invested in the new stadium for English soccer team Tottenham Hotspur, with the league paying to have that stadium built with features including the larger locker rooms required for NFL teams, and a retractable playing surface that allows games to be played either on grass for soccer or field turf for football.

So it’s possible that there could soon be two iconic soccer stadiums in London with strong NFL ties, one which was built with NFL games in mind, and another that is owned by an NFL owner. The league is pouring serious resources into London.