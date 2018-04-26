Report: Steelers listening to offers for Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

Martavis Bryant wants to find a team that will use him more, which is why he asked for a trade before the deadline last season. The Steelers now appear open to a trade for the wide receiver at the right price, with Dan Graziano of ESPN reporting that the team has been “quietly listening to offers.”

The Steelers obviously would like to avoid sending him to Baltimore or New England, two teams that could use another talented receiver.

Bryant is in the final year of his contract and scheduled to make a team-friendly $1.91 million this season.

He played the third-most offensive snaps of the team’s wide receivers last season but wants more chances than the 84 targets he had last season, even though that ranked third on the team behind only running back Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. Both Bell and Brown earned All-Pro honors.

Bryant made 50 catches, fourth on the team, for 603 yards and three touchdowns last season after missing the 2016 season.

It will take an enticing offer for the Steelers, a Super Bowl-contending team, to part ways with Bryant.