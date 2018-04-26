Ryan Shazier announces Terrell Edmunds to Pittsburgh with 28th pick

Getty Images

The Steelers have added their first player of the 2018 NFL Draft and they did it in memorable fashion on a couple of fronts.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier walked to the podium with the help of his fiance to announce his team’s pick with the 28th overall pick in the draft. Shazier suffered a spinal cord injury last season and is still moving slowly, but it was a heartwarming and inspiring moment given how far he’s come to get to this point.

The Steelers picked safety Terrell Edmunds, which made some history as well. Edmunds was selected 12 picks after his brother Tremaine went to the Bills and they are the first brothers to be selected in the first round of the same draft. Their father Ferrell Edmunds also played in the NFL.

While was the first player Pittsburgh drafted this year, his selection was not their first move of the draft. They traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick while the first round was going on.