Saints trade up to 14, take Marcus Davenport

AP

The Saints must have felt like their defense was one piece away.

New Orleans traded the 27th pick, a fifth-rounder and their 2019 first-rounder to the Packers, so they could take pass-rusher Marcus Davenport with the 14th overall pick.

The defensive end from Texas San-Antonio had 8.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss last year, and gives the Saints the kind of raw talent on the edge that they’ve lacked.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Davenport could make a big difference for a team that made great strides on defense last year, but he better to justify the cost. He’s a very raw prospect, but the expectation will be for him to produce early on.