Seahawks take San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny with 27th pick

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said repeatedly this offseason that they desperately want to get back to being an offense that can run the football effectively.

Taking San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny with the 27th pick in the first round speaks to that continued focus to improve the rushing attack. Penny becomes the second running back off the board behind Penn State’s Saquon Barkley. Seattle elected to make Penny the selection over other running backs such as Darrius Guice of LSU, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb from Georgia or Ronald Jones of USC.

After getting just a single rushing touchdown from the running back position in 2017, the Seahawks have made running back their top need to address in the draft. Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Mike Davis return at the position as well, but injuries were a significant hindrance last season.

The Seahawks traded back from the 18th overall pick in a deal with the Green Bay Packers earlier in the night, picking up a third- and sixth-round pick in the process.