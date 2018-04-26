Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to Raiders for third-round pick

Getty Images

After a year of speculation that Martavis Bryant could be traded, he finally has been.

The Steelers have traded Bryant to the Raiders in exchange for Oakland’s third-round draft pick, No. 75 overall.

Bryant is an incredibly talented big-play receivers who’s one of the most dangerous downfield threats in the league when he’s all-in. But Bryant has a history of failing drug tests and angering his coaches with subpar effort, and it remains to be seen whether the Raiders can get the most out of him.

But new Raiders coach Jon Gruden will try, and if it works, Bryant is going to be a significant player in the Raiders’ offense.

This is an Al Davis type of move for the Raiders, acquiring a player with speed and a checkered history off the field. The Steelers are glad to be rid of Bryant, and the Raiders will be glad to have him.