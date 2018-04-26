Texans-49ers to hold joint practices before their preseason game

Getty Images

The Texans and 49ers will have joint practices before their preseason game at NRG Stadium, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. The teams play August 18.

(Absent a first-round pick, Texans beat writers have nothing else to report today.)

Bill O’Brien has said he loves joint practices. Since he became the team’s head coach, O’Brien has worked against at least one other team every summer.

Last summer, the Texans held joint practices against the Patriots and the Saints.

In 2014, the Texans hosted the Falcons and worked against the Broncos in Colorado. A year later, Houston held joint practices at Washington’s training camp. The Saints practiced at Houston in 2016, and then the Texans went to Santa Clara, California, early to work against the 49ers.

“I love joint practices,” O’Brien said last year, via the team website. “I wish we could joint practice all the time.”