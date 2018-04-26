The Cowboys human boo shields didn’t work

AP

In bringing Hall of Fame Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, Hall of Fame Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, and future Hall of Fame Cowboys tight end Jason Witten to the stage with him at the outset of the draft, Commissioner Roger Goodell hoped he wouldn’t be booed into Tysonesque bolivian.

It didn’t work.

The booed started as soon as the four men came out and then intensified as soon as Goodell began to speak. Whether improvised or planned, Goodell coolly brushed it off.

“I can’t believe you guys are booing the Cowboys,” Goodell said.

The booing turned to cheers when Goodell introduced the three Cowboys greats. And then Staubach showed he still had a little pop in his arm, throwing a regulation ball into the crowd.