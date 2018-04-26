Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills’ history with drafting quarterbacks is checkered to say the least.

The Dolphins need to find a way to get off the mediocrity treadmill (though it can always get worse).

The Patriots have plenty of options with a pair of first round picks.

How the top QBs feel about the possibility of playing for the Jets.

The Ravens think 16 is a sweet spot in this draft.

A look at what the Bengals might do in all seven rounds.

Is Browns G.M. John Dorsey’s wife in the loop?

The Steelers’ focus remains on fixing their defense.

Texans owner Bob McNair again failed to make things better for himself by talking.

After two days of minicamp, Colts coach Frank Reich speeded things up.

The Jaguars still need work on both lines.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel studied last year’s OTAs and minicamps.

Broncos boss John Elway is trying to learn from past mistakes.

A look at the Chiefs’ needs in all seven rounds.

The Chargers aren’t tipping their hand, such that they can at 17.

The Raiders could break with tradition and draft some LB help early.

Texas taxpayers are on the hook for $2.2 million so the Cowboys can host the draft.

The Giants have full confidence in QB Eli Manning heading into the draft.

The Eagles could stand to find a long-term replacement for LT Jason Peters this weekend.

Washington is getting rid of the traces of the Scot McCloughan regime.

Are the Bears considering a trade up for a player such as DE Bradley Chubb?

The Lions tend to lean toward dependable rather than flashy during Bob Quinn‘s drafts.

The Packers could decide that picking 14th isn’t high enough.

The Vikings have benefitted from dealing in bulk.

The Falcons have a long-term need at the G positions.

The Panthers could find a way to fill both their secondary and offensive skill position needs.

Sergio Garcia was bummed he didn’t get to play golf with Saints QB Drew Brees.

The Buccaneers have a huge need for a pass-rusher.

Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim needs to hit a home run tonight.

The Rams basically have the day off.

The 49ers could be looking to move down again.

A look at five options for the Seahawks.