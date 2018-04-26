Titans move up to No. 22 to select Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans

Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans traded with the Baltimore Ravens to move up three spots in the draft order to select Alabama outside linebacker Rashaan Evans.

Evans is a classic Alabama linebacker that adds some youth to an aging position group for the Titans. He can play in space and serve as a complimentary piece with Wesley Woodyard. While Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan are more traditional pass rushers, they have 10 and nine years of NFL experience, respectively. Additionally, Woodyard is in his 11th season in the NFL.

Evans should be able to play alongside Woodyard as an inside linebacker when the Titans run a 3-4 front.

The Ravens had previously moved back from the 16th overall pick in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. Tennessee sent the 25th pick and 125th pick in the fourth round to Baltimore in order to move up three spots in the order. The Ravens also sent pick No. 215, a sixth-round compensatory selection to the Titans in the deal.