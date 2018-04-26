Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota working to improve his throwing base

Getty Images

To use a golf analogy, it’s difficult to fix a problem with your swing in the middle of a round of golf. The same could be said for trying to make mechanical changes to one’s throwing mechanics during the heart of an NFL regular season.

With an offseason at his disposal to attempt to make changes, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is trying to improve some of his mechanics in hopes of seeing more consistency during the season. According to PaulKuharsky.com, Mariota is trying to widen the base from which he throws to help correct some accuracy issues.

“I tend to get real narrow and I think a lot of times that was from me trying to get out and run out of the pocket,” Mariota said. “So if I have a good solid base, I feel that I can throw from any platform. That’s something I really focused on in the offseason.”

Mariota said that breaking such a habit is a difficult proposition.

“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s something that I’ve been doing since I was a kid. But at the same time if I can find any way to make me better I’m going to do it and do it to the best of my ability.”

Mariota threw more interceptions and fewer touchdowns that either of his first two seasons in the NFL last year. The Titans managed to make the playoffs anyway and stole a victory from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round with a rally from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit. But Mariota has the tools to be an even more efficient player than what he’s shown in his first three years and finding ways to be a little bit more efficient through some mechanical tweaks could be a real benefit moving forward.