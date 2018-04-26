Trevor Davis not charged after LAX bomb joke arrest

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested after making a joke about having a bomb while at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month, but he won’t be facing any further legal trouble.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that Davis appeared at an “informal hearing” in the city attorney’s office and was not charged with a crime. While the attorney has up to a year to file charges, the spokesman said that no action was expected in the future and that Davis has no further court appearances scheduled.

Per the spokesman, Davis told his side of the story during the hearing and the city attorney provided suggestions to avoid any issues in the future.

Davis was a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Packers and has been taking part in their offseason program since it began on April 17.