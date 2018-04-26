Vikings take Mike Hughes with No. 30

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2018, 11:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings have beefed up one of the best defenses in football.

With pick No. 30, UCF cornerback Mike Hughes has joined the Vikings.

There had been plenty of speculation that Minnesota would trade out of round one. Ultimately, they didn’t. (Obviously.)

The pick comes at a time when the Vikings have Xavier Rhodes under contract over the long term and 2015 first-rounder Trae Wayne entering his fourth season. The Vikings must decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option by next Thursday.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Vikings take Mike Hughes with No. 30

  5. Waynes is playing very well. It would shock me if the Vikings used this pick to replace waynes. I also like Alexander a lot. I see this simply as a depth pick and a good replacement for Newman leaving.

  7. I would have preferred a big guy on the offensive or defensive line, but Spielman and Zimmer know a lot more than I do. Unfortunately, this means McKenzie Alexander is officially a bust. I’ll evaluate this pick after I see what they do in the second and third round. If they can get a couple of steals and fill the line needs, this will be a great pick. If they miss out on the good linemen who are left, I won’t be impressed.

  8. He’s a upgrade at kick and punt returner, making Marcus Sherels expendable (Saves $2m on cap) and he instantly become the starting nickel. Alexander is a better outside man corner. Good value pick, he was clearly the BPA and it fills a bit if a need or is at least an upgrade and improves your special teams. No sense reaching for an OL 2nd round talent in the 1st. There are still some good prospects out there like the T from Oregon. Look for Spielman to move up and pick on earlier in the 2nd.

  9. “I see this simply as a depth pick”

    *******

    The Vikings roster is so deep they use first round draft picks for “depth”? That must be why you have so many playoff…..wait a minute…..

  11. Huh, although he was rated as a top 3 CB and almost equal to the CB taken at 18, given the character issues, available O-linemen, and more O-line needs, my preference would have been OL or a trade down. Then again, I’m just a dumb fan, so what the hell do I know.

  12. This was best player available by speilman. The pick should have been depth at O-line with Willie Hernandez or Connor Williams.

  13. Would have liked them to take guard Will Hernandez from UTEP. Watching Hughes highlights seems pretty proficient at returning punts and kick-offs.Prolly a starter as a special teams guy. Don’t look very physical.

  15. With all the 1st round quality lineman of the board already, the Vikings went with the best player available.

    Hughes most likely compete with Mackenzie Alexander for the nickel back job and should probably earn the position.

    Hughes was projected as the Packers pick at #14 in more than one mock draft. Glad the CB needy Packers went with Jaire Edwards instead.

    Zimmer has a reputation for coaching up most Dbacks. Hopefully Hughes accepts the tutelage.

  16. packertruth says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    The Vikings roster is so deep they use first round draft picks for “depth”?
    __________

    Apparently so. He clearly won’t be a starter right away. Teams picking at the end of the first round don’t usually have to fill a lot of needs.

  17. They were just happy to get the pick in on time. But Kirk will be pouting that they didn’t get a lineman to protect him.

    *******************************

    They missed their pick one time many years ago..get over it!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!