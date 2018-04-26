Vikings take Mike Hughes with No. 30

Getty Images

The Vikings have beefed up one of the best defenses in football.

With pick No. 30, UCF cornerback Mike Hughes has joined the Vikings.

There had been plenty of speculation that Minnesota would trade out of round one. Ultimately, they didn’t. (Obviously.)

The pick comes at a time when the Vikings have Xavier Rhodes under contract over the long term and 2015 first-rounder Trae Wayne entering his fourth season. The Vikings must decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option by next Thursday.