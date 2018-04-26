Will Josh Allen slide?

Getty Images

The old tweets that emerged out of the blue on Wednesday night make Josh Allen look bad. But will they cause teams to pass on him?

The fact that CAA has mobilized to clean up the mess made by the tweets that were hiding in plain sight suggests that it’s a big deal. The question is whether, when it comes time to put a name on a draft card, a team would avoid Allen because of the tweets.

Some league insiders believe that it definitely will be a factor. The issue is (wait for it) a distraction that teams won’t want to deal with. Once Allen is asked about it, all current players on the team will be grilled about their thoughts on Allen’s remarks. Coaches will be asked about it. Allen will be asked about it. (And if you think it won’t be an issue, Google “Riley Cooper” and “Kenny Chesney concert.”)

If a given team thinks all things are otherwise relatively equal between Allen and the other player who could be taken in that spot, the team may be inclined to take the other player.

As one source put it, if Allen lingers past picks five or six, it will be time for Allen (and CAA) to start getting nervous. Some think the Bills will move up to get Allen. Maybe they won’t have to. Maybe they won’t have to move up as far. Maybe they can still get him without moving at all from No. 12.

Regardless, the effort to contain the situation wouldn’t be happening if it were a complete and total non-issue. The question becomes whether, for one or more teams, it ends up being a deciding factor.