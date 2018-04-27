49ers extend safety Jaquiski Tartt

Getty Images

The 49ers continue to try to secure the young parts they have on hand for the future.

Via multiple reports, the 49ers have given safety Jaquiski Tartt a two-year extension worth $13 million (and “up to” which may or may not mean anything, $15 million).

“Since we arrived last year, Jaquiski has impressed us with his play, his work ethic and the kind of teammate he is,” General Manager John Lynch said in a statement from the team. “We believe he’s a natural fit in our defensive system, and his abilities will allow him to flourish. It is always exciting when we are able to extend our own young players like Jaquiski who are dedicated to their craft, this team and our community.”

The 2015 second-rounder had a year left on his rookie deal, and is now under contract through the 2020 season.