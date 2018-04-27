49ers, Patriots make Trent Brown trade official, with John Lynch wishing OT well

Getty Images

The 49ers and Patriots made the trade of right tackle Trent Brown official Friday afternoon, with San Francisco General Manager John Lynch wishing Brown well.

“We want to thank Trent for his service and contributions to our team and wish him all the best in New England,” Lynch said in a statement.

Brown became expendable after the 49ers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey with the ninth overall choice.

Brown, entering the final year of his contract and scheduled to count $1.92 million against the cap, is rehabbing from shoulder surgery. He should return in time for training camp.

San Francisco also sent a fifth-round pick (No. 143) to the Patriots, getting a third-round pick (No. 95) in return.