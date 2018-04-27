Addition of FOX drives big increase in NFL draft viewership

Getty Images

The first round of the NFL draft was on broadcast television for the first time, and as a result the ratings were way up from last year.

The combined viewership on FOX, ESPN, NFL Network totaled an 8.3 rating, a big increase over the 6.7 rating last year on ESPN and NFL Network.

However, this was not the most-watched first round ever. That distinction still goes to the 2014 NFL draft, which totaled an 8.7 rating on ESPN and NFL Network. That year, Johnny Manziel’s stardom fueled huge interest until he fell to the Browns at No. 22.

Tonight Rounds 2 and 3 will again be on FOX, ESPN and NFL Network. And the ESPN broadcast of Saturday’s final rounds will be simulcast on ABC for the first time. So there’s a good chance that the whole three-day draft will be the most-watched in the history of the event.