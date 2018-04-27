Baker Mayfield understands his role as backup but has mindset to compete

AP

Baker Mayfield said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he wasn’t “going to settle for a backup job.” After he was drafted No. 1 overall, the Browns informed him Tyrod Taylor would begin the season as the Browns’ starter.

“I know exactly what they said, and exactly why they said that,” Mayfield said, via quotes distributed by the team. “That is a veteran that has been in the league, a guy that I can sit behind and learn from. When I say those types of things, it is because I am competitive. If I came in with the mindset of just being happy that I got drafted and just to settle for a backup job, that wouldn’t be myself. I am going to come in and compete but also with the hunger to learn from a guy that has been in the league that has seen things that I haven’t seen.

“I have said multiple times that the best things that happened to me throughout the process at Oklahoma was sitting the year after I transferred. It was a great year for me to be on scout team, to learn from going up against great defensive coaches in coach Mike and Bob Stoops every day in practice. I was able to develop things that I needed to with my body and my mind.”

The Browns have had 28 starting quarterbacks since returning as an expansion team in 1999. Taylor will become the 29th, and at some point, Mayfield the 30th.

Cleveland has learned to live with the adage: If at first you don’t succeed, try and try and try and try and try again. . . .

The Heisman Trophy winner is the fifth quarterback the Browns have drafted in the first round since 1999. They passed on others, including Carson Wentz.

Mayfield hopes to put an end to the team’s quarterback carousel.

“It is a mentality,” Mayfield said. “You come in and think about the past, so that you can focus on the present and work for the future. For Cleveland right now, we are making the right moves. Tyrod and I, we are going to put an end to that list of the QB names on the back of the jersey.”