Both draft broadcasts draw strong rating, but FOX eats into ESPN’s lead

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2018, 6:39 PM EDT
ESPN remains the most popular channel for viewers of the NFL draft, but the combined viewership of the FOX-NFL Network partnership outpaced ESPN this year.

Early ratings numbers showed that ESPN had a 3.9 rating, FOX had a 2.9 and NFL Network had a 1.5.

Those numbers show that the FOX simulcast of NFL Network’s coverage is eating into ESPN’s viewership, which was a 4.8 rating last year. ESPN beats either FOX or NFL Network individually, but the combined FOX-NFL Network broadcast drew more than ESPN alone. ESPN2 also showed the draft from a college football perspective with an audience that was believed to be tiny compared to the other three channels.

Overall, the NFL says the draft averaged 11.2 million viewers, on a night when an NBA playoff game on TNT averaged 2.4 million viewers.

6 responses to “Both draft broadcasts draw strong rating, but FOX eats into ESPN’s lead

  2. So watching ESPN was like voting for Trump, watching Fox was like voting for Clinton, and watching NFL network was like voting for the independent. (Sorry. Couldn’t help amusing myself while I await round 2)

  4. The ESPN coverage was ok and Herbstreit and Riddick make a solid tandem but I hated that when Baker went first overall, they didn’t even show his reaction to getting the phone call and knowing he was going number one overall. Same thing for Quenton Nelson at #6. This night is about the players and to have hear Kiper whine about picks and not show them celebrating with their families is annoying.

  5. I watched on NFL Network just to see Goodell loudly booed on his own channel. Just feels right.

  6. Many people probably don’t even know that Fox is broadcasting it off the air. Next year, off the air broadcast(s) may outdraw the cable networks.

