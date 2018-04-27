Both draft broadcasts draw strong rating, but FOX eats into ESPN’s lead

Getty Images

ESPN remains the most popular channel for viewers of the NFL draft, but the combined viewership of the FOX-NFL Network partnership outpaced ESPN this year.

Early ratings numbers showed that ESPN had a 3.9 rating, FOX had a 2.9 and NFL Network had a 1.5.

Those numbers show that the FOX simulcast of NFL Network’s coverage is eating into ESPN’s viewership, which was a 4.8 rating last year. ESPN beats either FOX or NFL Network individually, but the combined FOX-NFL Network broadcast drew more than ESPN alone. ESPN2 also showed the draft from a college football perspective with an audience that was believed to be tiny compared to the other three channels.

Overall, the NFL says the draft averaged 11.2 million viewers, on a night when an NBA playoff game on TNT averaged 2.4 million viewers.