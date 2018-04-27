Bowles on Darnold: We won’t hold him back or throw him right in there

Getty Images

When the 2017 season was getting underway, there were plenty of people who thought the Jets had a good chance to wind up with the first overall draft pick and a chance to draft quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Jets weren’t a total train wreck, however, and wound up with the sixth pick in the first round. They turned that and three second-round picks into No. 3 and found Darnold waiting for them at that spot after the Browns and Giants opted to go in different directions.

The hope is obviously that Darnold gives them the quarterback they’ve spent years trying to find, but coach Todd Bowles said that there’s no rush to get the rookie into the lineup.

“Once we get him in and he starts the playbook, there is no timetable,” Bowles said, via NJ.com. “We have to see how fast he learns, and then get some experience. We’re not going to throw him in there, but at the same time, we’re not going to hold him back either.”

Josh McCown came into offseason work as the starting quarterback and has said more than once that he’s comfortable playing the mentor role for a younger player. The Jets also have Teddy Bridgewater on the roster, although his $500,000 in guaranteed money guarantees him nothing more than a chance to show his knee is sound enough to work his way into the mix for playing time this summer.