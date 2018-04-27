Bradley Chubb happy to play with Von Miller, but Miller is even happier

Getty Images

Bradley Chubb said he expected his family back home to be “going crazy” after the Broncos made him the fifth overall pick. The North Carolina State pass rusher hadn’t seen Von Miller‘s reaction when he said that.

No one went crazier over the Broncos’ selection of Chubb than Miller, who had a video posted on social media of him running and jumping around, screaming in delight while watching the draft in Las Vegas.

The Broncos passed on quarterbacks Josh Allen and Josh Rosen to pair Chubb with Miller, and Chubb can’t wait to learn from Miller.

“I feel like he’s one of the best,” Chubb said. “Being a rookie coming in there, I feel like it’ll be good to go in there and start something on your own. But for me, coming in there and watching what he does and seeing his routine, seeing how he operates and seeing what made him so good, I feel like that’s going to help me and take my game to a whole other level than me just going into a situation who had the guy right now. I’m glad I have this experience and I’m going to take full advantage of it for sure.”

Many, perhaps even Chubb, thought the Browns would use the fourth choice on Chubb. Instead, Cleveland picked Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward. That left Chubb for the Broncos.

“I wasn’t too surprised, just because I know at the draft anything can happen,” Chubb said of the Browns taking Ward. “My agent told me right before we went out, ‘Don’t be surprised about anything.’ So I wasn’t surprised when that happened. It would have been great opportunity there as well, but I’m glad I stayed around, and I’m going to learn from the best now.”