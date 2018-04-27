Brian Gutekunst: 2019 first-rounder too good to pass up

AP

After trading next year’s first-round pick to move up for pass rusher Marcus Davenport, Saints head coach Sean Payton described it as an easy decision because of what the team thinks Davenport can do on defense.

The decision wasn’t any harder on the other side of the line. The Packers dropped out of the 14th spot so the Saints could move up and General Manager Brian Gutekunst, who is running his first draft, didn’t wait long to agree to move down 13 slots in the first round.

“The ability to get a first-round pick in the next year’s draft wasn’t something that we started out thinking about trying to acquire,” Gutekunst said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “But it was just too good to pass up, quite frankly. Those first-round picks don’t come around very often. We just thought it was in our best interest to do that.”

Gutekunst also picked up a fifth-round pick this year in the Saints deal and then sent third- and sixth-round picks to Seattle for No. 18 and a seventh-round pick. They selected cornerback Jaire Alexander, who Gutekunst said was under consideration at No. 14 before becoming the Packers’ choice with their first trade up in the first round since the 2009 season.