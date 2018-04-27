Broncos add Royce Freeman to offensive backfield

Getty Images

The Broncos released running back C.J. Anderson earlier this month and they moved to add another player to their backfield in the third round of the draft on Friday night.

The Broncos made Royce Freeman the 71st overall pick a little more than 150 minutes into the draft’s second night. Freeman is the first back to come off the board in the third round and the eighth back to get drafted this year.

Freeman comes to Denver after four years at the University of Oregon, where he ranks as the school’s all-time leading rusher. He ran for at least 945 yards in each of those and he scored 60 touchdowns on the ground for the Ducks.

The Broncos also have 2016 fourth-round pick Devontae Booker and 2017 sixth-rounder De'Angelo Henderson on the depth chart.